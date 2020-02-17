200 year old tomb of French major to be reinstated in Gurgaon

The tomb of a French major, who served in the army of Begum Samru, will undergo a transformation in the next two months. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had taken it under its wing and intends to begin restoration work in coming weeks.

The inscription on the tombstone reveals it had been erected in memory of Major Jean Etienne, who was born in Bordeaux, France, and died in 1821 aged 75. Begam Samru is an altercation of Begam Sombre, the wife of Captain Sombre. After her husband’s death, she began her own mercenary army which, during one of its assignments, had camped in Gurgaon, between Badshahpur and Jharsa. Historians believe the tomb of Jean Etienne helped ascertain the location of this camp,

Many legends and folklores surround the decaying structure found at the centre of one of the three parks tucked away in Gurgaon’s Mohyal Colony, with a tombstone at the top. Some say the tomb is of Captain’s horse and others claim it as the tomb of Begam Samru’s daughter. The INTACH plans to start repair works in two weeks and to invite French Ambassador for the inauguration.