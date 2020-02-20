77-year-old man fights off robber at ATM,video goes viral : Watch Here

CCTV footage released by South Wales Police has earned the elderly man praise for his “boxing moves” and his courage in fighting back.The footage, filmed at Cardiff, UK, shows the man stepping out of his car and walking into an ATM. On his way back after withdrawing money, he is attacked by a robber. According to police, the man was approached by an “unknown white male” demanding his cash and his bank card.
Instead of handing his stuff over, the 77-year-old decides to fight back, eventually forcing the robber to retreat empty-handed.
A video of the incident is being widely circulated on Facebook, where it was shared by South Wales Police on Tuesday along with an appeal for information about the incident. “We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward,” the department wrote while sharing the video.
Attempt robbery in Colchester Avenue: Appeal for informationA 77-year-old man was using the cash machine outside Sainsbury’s at approximately 6am on Wednesday, February 5, when he was approached by an unknown white male demanding cash and his bank card.The victim bravely fought off the suspect who made off empty-handed towards the path leading to Colchester Avenue. Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said: “The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken.“We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward.”The suspect was carrying a black ruck sack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to please contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence number *043939.
