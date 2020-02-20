Crane crashes at Indian2 movie sets : 3 killed,several injured

Three killed and nine others suffered serious injuries after a crane allegedly fell on them in a shooting spot at EVP film city on Wednesday night.

According to police, the men were preparing to set up the place for shooting of director Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’.The police confirmed that three persons died on the spot and nine others sustained serious injuries while actor Kamal Haasan escaped unhurt.

Haasan tweeted his condolences: “Today’s accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them.”