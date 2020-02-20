Syria reopens Aleppo International Airport for first time in 8years

Syria has reopened the Aleppo airport after it was closed down nearly eight years ago. The reopening on Wednesday came after regime forces, backed by Russian troops, re-took control of Aleppo’s countryside from rebels earlier this week, in the northwest of the war-ravaged country.

Transport Minister Aleppo Airport told a group of accompanied journalists aboard the first flight to Aleppo from Damascus that the international airport “is one of the most important in Syria”.He added the airfield was “ready to start receiving airplanes and passengers from and to Aleppo”.

“The airport used to have a capacity of 2.5 million passengers annually, which shows the economic activity of Aleppo,” Hammoud explained.

In December 2012, civilian flights were suspended after the opposition captured the city during an offensive.The Syrian army regained control of the city four years later and authorities started refurbishing the key airport in the country’s second-largest city.