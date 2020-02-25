‘India-Pakistan relationship damaged because of one person’, reveals former Pakistan cricketer

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has accused that India-Pakistan relationship damaged because of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Pakistan cricketer said that the relationship between both the countries including cricketing ties will not improve till the the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power.

“Till Narendra Modi is in power, I don’t think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians understood the way Modi thinks. His thinking inclined towards negativity” said the Pakistan player in an interview.

” Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And this not what we want. People from either side of the border want to travel to each other’s country. I don’t understand what Modi want to do and what his agenda really is”, added Afridi.

India and Pakistan last played in a bilateral series in 2012-2013.