Three Indians killed in road accident in UAE

Three Indian expats were killed after their car crashed into a vehicle in Al Ain. An official at the Indian Embassy identified the deceased as Ramkumar Gunasekaran, 30; Subash Kumar, 29; and Senthil Kaliyaperumal, 36. Hailing from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the deceased used to work at a company in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah.

Samad Pomthanam, a social worker based in Al Ain, said: “The incident happened around 3am on Friday. The vehicle they were in crashed into another in front of them. Two of them died on the spot and Gunasekaran passed away at the hospital.”