Coronavirus: Know when and how to wash your hands

Coronavirus has gripped the world with pace and vaccine has not been discovered yet. However, there are little steps that we all can take in order to keep our self away from the virus. Washing hands being the major step, ther are few steps we all need to take care.

Washing hands with water or soap or the use of alcohol-based sanitiser are considered as the best practice to avoid possible contact with the virus.

It is advised to wash hands more frequently than usual. According to the World Health Organisation, you should wash hands-

After coughing or sneezing

2. When caring for the sick

3. Before, during and after you prepare food

4. Before eating

5.After toilet use

6.When hands are visibly dirty

7.After handling animals or animal waste