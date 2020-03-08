Delhi Violence: Couple with IS links arrested from Jamia by police

Delhi police has arrested a couple with links with Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) from Jamia Nagar in South Delhi on Sunday. The couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beigh were from Kashmir.

As per the police the arrested couple were associated with ISKP members in Afghanistan. The ISKP is the Afghanistan based affiliate of IS. They were trying to exploit the the ongoing anti-CAA protests to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror attacks.

Police has alleged that Jahanzaib Sami has in connection with Huzaifa al-Bakistani, the Pakistani commander of ISKP. Hina Bashir Beigh was in charge of the pro-IS handles on social media.