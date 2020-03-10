Actress Malaika Arora’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality,who is best known for her all-rounded work throughout Hindi cinema.

Actress Malaika Arora is always on her toes when it comes to adapting new fashion trends and carries them off with utmost panache. Just look at this latest photo-series which is modish and colourful, both.

Malaika wore a risque off shoulder gown and it is absolutely stunning! The floor length gown is a couture by Dany Atrache. The gown has sheer balloon sleeves that starts off from her shoulder to her wrist, giving a princess vibe. The lunging neckline that just has a thread is damn sexy! The gown is almost-see-through and has embellished floral design.

Her make up is glam and subtle by Divya Chablani with her red pout doing all the talking. Meanwhile, her messy bun looks classy which is styled by Flavien Heldt. Flaunting her Soni Sapphire jewellery, Malla sure looks like a hot mess! However, the colourful balloons add to the whole theme of the shoot, making it an apt release on the occasion of the festival of colours. Check out the Tejas Nerurkar clicked pictures below.