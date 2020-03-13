Coronavirus : Total COVID 19 cases rise to 75 in India

Total number of cases rose to 75 today from 60 yesterday after a 76-year-old man who died yesterday was confirmed as a coronavirus patient.

Covid-19 patients are now in 10 states in addition to being in Delhi and Union territories of J&K and Ladakh. The centre yesterday announced new travel restrictions, strictest so far, suspending all non-work, non-diplomatic visas for all foreigners till 15 April. Indians who have been to badly affected countries such as Italy, China, Iran, South Korea, etc will be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days.

The Centre has advised states to invoke Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in India. Karnataka and Haryana have decided to do so. The act gives wide ranging powers to officials to limit individual liberties, restrict movement, frame new rules on the go, restrain the infected and fine those who break the rules imposed to contain the outbreak. It also shields officials from judicial proceedings for the acts they carry out in good faith to implement the act.