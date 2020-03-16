Actress Deepika Padukone’s latest gym workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Deepika Padukone makes a lot of headlines for films as well as social media posts. Now a gym video of him has surfaced. Which is becoming very viral.

In this video, Deepika Padukone can be seen exercising in the gym. On this unique style exercise video, the fans are giving a lot of vacancy, watching the video, it can be guessed that how much they sweat in the gym to stay fit. This video has been posted by Wumpla on her Instagram.

This video of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been shared a while back and has received thousands of views.