Three died, one injured in road accident

At least three people lost their lives and one other was injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred near Kentha Ramnagar of Udhampur district.

As per police a bus travelling to Basantgarh from Ramnagar was met with accident as it rolled down to 400 meters down. The deceased have been identified as driver Bisher Singh, Ravinder Singh and Sanjay Singh, while Rakesh Kumar was rescued and was in a critical condition.

Udhampur district administration had ordered the suspension of public transport till March 31 on Tuesday as a precautionary measure as part of measures to control the spread of novel coronavirus.