NEWSEntertainment

Bollywood actresses during corona lockdown ; Pics goes viral

Mar 28, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Celebrities all across the globe have taken to their social media accounts to share updates on their quarantine lives, daily routines, self-care goals and more. Celebs like Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more have shared tips on taking care of yourself during the quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

Season 1:Episode 4 One Two…ChaChaCha Productivity in the time of COVID-19!? #exercise

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

I just love French… fries ????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close