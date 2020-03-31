Corona Virus Lockdown : Over 83 per cent people trust Modi government in crisis handling

Over 83.5 per cent people from various states “trust in Modi government” in handling the crisis,says latest findings in the IANS-CVoter Gallup International Association exclusive tracker on COVID-19 Wave 2 survey conducted during last seven days among 18 plus adults nationwide.

The findings and projections are based on Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI).

Replying to a question “I think Indian government is handling the coronavirus well”, 83.5 per cent people agreed that they trust in government’s steps being taken in fight against the deadly disease, and 9.4 per cent expressed their disagreement. The survey was conducted on March 26 and 27.

Of the 83.5 per cent who showed their trust in government, 66.4 per cent strongly agree with the opinion and 17.1 agree with the view.

A similar survey on the same question done on March 17 and 18 showed that 83.6 per cent people expressed their trust in government in fight against the pandemic which so far has claimed 29 lives and over 1,000 conformed cases. A total of 13.7 per cent people expressed their disagreement.

