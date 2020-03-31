Coronavirus Lockdown: Reliance Jio announces free calls and SMSs: Details inside

The leading telecom and internet service provider in India, Reliance Jio has announced free calls and SMSs for its subscribers. The decision was announced as the country is going through nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Jio has announced complimentary 100 minutes of calls and 100 text messages till 17 April. Jio has also announced that users will continue to receive incoming calls even after their validity expires.

The 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS free can be availed anywhere in the country, till 17th April 2020. Reliance Jio also partnered with banks to provide recharge facility using ATMs alongside online options like UPI and net banking recharge. The company confirmed that all JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls post validity.

Earlier, BSNL and Airtel has announced that prepaid SIMs will not be discontinued .