Coronavirus :“Order to donate 80% of God’s wealth in PM-CARES fund”,student writes letter to PM Modi

In a letter written to Modi, a class10 student – Abhinav Kumar – asked the PM to order all religious bodies to donate “80 percent of God’s wealth” in the PM-CARES fund incorporated for fighting coronavirus.

The 15-year-old, a pupil of the Dehradun-based St Joseph’s Academy, expressed admiration for the lockdown measures imposed by the Narendra Modi government to contain the transmission of coronavirus. In his letter to the PM, Kumar pointed out the dearth of resources which India may face in the days to come in the mammoth battle against COVID-19.

If all religious institutions, irrespective of faith, would donate 80 percent of their overall funds, it would bolster the government’s financial backing in the fight against coronavirus, the student wrote. “I am sure God would be happy to bless us if this money saves God’s children. We all have more faith in humanity,” he added.