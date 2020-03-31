Coronavirus : Shocking revealing by Donald Trump ragarding COVID19 positive cases in US

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that federal social distancing guidelines might be toughened and travel restrictions with China and Europe would stay in place as he urged Americans to help fight the coronavirus with tough measures through April.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said more than 1 million Americans had been tested for the coronavirus, which he called a milestone.

The president announced on Sunday that the recommendations, which include encouraging people not go gather in groups larger than 10 and to avoid dining in restaurants or bars, would be through the end of next month after initially being put in place for 15 days to curb the virus’s spread.

“The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit,” he told reporters on Monday.