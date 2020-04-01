Corona Virus : Death toll due to COVID19 rises to 44 in India

Death toll in India due to coronavirus has surged to 44 after an infected person died in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. The latest fatality came from Palghar where the coronavirus-infected man died. He had been admitted to a private hospital on March 28 with high fever and coughing. Later he was shifted to the Palghar government hospital where he succumbed this evening.

Maharashtra has so far seen 11 COVID-19 deaths, including eight in Mumbai, and one each in Palghar, Pune and Buldhana. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases skyrocketed in the state from 259 to 302 – an increase of 43 cases. The total positive cases stood comprised 151 in Mumbai, 48 in Pune, 36 in Thane region, 25 in Sangli, Nagpur 16, eight in Ahmednagar, four in Yavatmal, three in Buldhana, two each in Satara and Kolhapur, one each in Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Gondia, Jalgaon, Nashik, besides one from Gujarat.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1397, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Tuesday evening. According to data released by the ministry, the country saw 146 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours – a sharp fall from 227 COVID-19 cases that were reported on Monday.