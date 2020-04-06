“My slogan ‘Go Corona Go’ now goes viral across the world”,says Union Minister

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claims, that the slogan ‘Go Corona Go’ has now gone global. The Minister of State for Social Justice in February invoked the chant of “Go Corona Go” in a bid to lift the spirits of people.

Amid the grim Coronavirus situation and the 3-week lockdown in the country, Ramdas Athawale is using the time to improve his fitness by meditating and cycling. The 60-year-old Republican Party of India (A) leader, who lives in the ‘Samvidhan’ bungalow in suburban Bandra, is also devoting his time to reading and playing with his teenage son.

“My daily routine includes walking, cycling, meditation for half-an-hour and reading. I also don’t miss the daily news briefings,” Athawale said. “I am also playing games regularly with my son Jeet during the lockdown. After a long time, I could find time for him,” he said. The minister has also decided to donate his two months’ salary to the Maharashtra government relief fund.