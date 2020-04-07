Coronavirus : Another fruit seller arrested for licking bananas before selling them

On Monday, the police took a fruit seller to a hospital after he was accused of licking bananas before selling them.

According to a report, A fruit seller from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh was picked up by the police.Some of the locals told the police that the fruit seller- Bunty was licking the bananas before selling them.

According to the locals, Bunty tried to run away when he was confronted but he fell on the ground doing the same. Soon after the incident, the police were informed and they reached the spot at the earliest.

Bunty was then taken to a local hospital with the assistance of medical staff. Ashok K Meena, superintendent of police (city) sent Bunty to a hospital in Vrindavan for COVID-19 tests. Bunty will be kept under quarantine until his test results arrive.