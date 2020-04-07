Coronavirus : Here’s some good news for healthcare workers

India has entered the third week of its 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The virus has infected more than 4200 people in the country and has claimed 111 lives. The number of recovered patients stands at 319.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced 10 per cent incentive on gross salary of the employees of Medical and Health Department as the CM’s gift in recognition of their services in combating Covid-19.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a news conference, where he thanked all the healthcare professionals with folded hands. “I salute everyone from sweeper to the director for rendering the valuable services,” he said.

The government has already announced payment of full salary to the employees of the Medical and Health department and Police Department in recognition of the services they are rendering in a crisis.

For the remaining government employees, the government has already announced salary cut according to grade and service cadres in the wake of the crisis triggered by spread of Covid-19 and resultant lockdown.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, also announced Rs 7,500 as special incentive to each of the employees of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metro Water Supply (HMWS) and Rs 5,000 each or sanitation workers in municipalities and village panchayats.