Coronavirus : India partially lifts export ban on these medicines

Amid growing pressure from several countries including the United States, Indian authorities on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), claimed to be effective to treat coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the country has also opened up exports paracetamol.

“Depending on availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements, existing orders will be cleared”,sources said.

The Department of PHARMA and MEA will decide on allocations depending on the humanitarian situation and COVID related situation in any foreign country. India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of HCQ.

“On basis of domestic supply and taking in consideration importance of diplomatic relations a call will be taken. Its a function of demand and supply. If a scope is present.. but country requirement first”, sources added.