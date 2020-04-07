Coronavirus : PM Modi gets request from 30 countries for medical help to fight COVID19

The number COVID19 cases around the world nears 1.3 million as the global number confirmed to have died hits 74,798, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In all, 271,013 people are confirmed to have recovered after contracting the virus.

30 countries have requested India for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial medicine to fight Coronavirus. World leaders from several countries have personally requested with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the ordered medicines.

According to Wion report, Indian officials have confirmed that they have received request for hydroxychloroquine but will review domestic requirements first.

US President said, “I called PM Modi of India…they make large amounts of hydroxychloroquine, very large amounts frankly. And I said, they had a hold, they have 1.5 billion people, and I said, I would appreciate it if they would release the amounts we have ordered and they are giving it serious consideration. India makes a lot of it.”

Brazil President tweeted, “This Saturday, in contact with the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi , I requested support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine. We will spare no effort to save lives.”