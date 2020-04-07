Coronavirus : Police files FIR against Tablighi Jamaat attendees for defecating in corridor at hospital

In a fresh case of misconduct, Tablighi Jamaat members in Narela quarantine station reportedly defecated inside the hospital. Two attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, were found defecating in the corridor of the hospital. This comes after the reports ofJamaatis’ misconduct with nurses and spitting at hospital staff. An FIR has been registered.

The duo, Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir reportedly created ruckus at Narela quarantine station and excreted in the corridor. The camp in-charge said that they are jeopardising the containment measures by their reckless behaviour. As per Amar Ujala report, the duo even misbehaved with office staff after defecating in the corridor.

As per the FIR registered, when sanitation staff went to clean, two people were found to have done latrine outside room no 212.