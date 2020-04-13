Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus Lockdown : Two die after consuming alcohol from homeopathy shop

Apr 13, 2020, 01:20 pm IST

Two people including a teenager died after reportedly consuming alcohol purchased from a homeopathy medical shop in East Midnapore. According to a Times of India report, two more are admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. Usually, homoeopathy medicines contain ethanol which is not poisonous.

On Friday, the four youth went to the homoeopathy shop and purchased the liquid. After consuming it, they woke up late on Saturday. Two of them were feeling unwell, and when relatives asked the reason, they refused to say what they had consumed. Finally, they admitted, that they had ‘medicine’ from a homoeopathy shop. The four used to drink occasionally somebody had told them that alcohol purchased from a homeopathy shop also gives the same kick.

