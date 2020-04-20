Coronavirus : Covid19 positive cases crosses 16,000 in India

With 1,324 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus count in India crossed the 16,000 mark, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Along with that, the country’s death toll has increased to 519, it said.

According to Health ministry, at least 2,231 people have recovered from the infection, showing that the recovery rate has gone up to over 14.2%, an improvement over 13.85% on Saturday and 13% on Friday. There are currently 13,295 active patients in the country.

There are also 77 foreign nationals who are affected by the virus. The mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.2%. It also said that there are 755 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and 1,389 dedicated healthcare centres set up in country.

During the press briefing on Sunday evening, Lav Aggrawal, joint secretary of Health Ministry said: “Historical data across the world show that there is not a big percentage of asymptomatic persons testing Covid-19 positive. High risk asymptomatic persons are part of sampling criteria. We need to test and monitor them.”

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR said, “We have done 3,86,791 tests so far. Yesterday 37,173 tests were done, out of these 29,287 tests were done in labs of ICMR network. 7,886 tested in private sector labs.” In a positive note, all coronavirus positive cases in Goa are now negative, informed state’s Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane.