Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 165,000 globally

Globally, 2,407,255 people have been infected and 165,047 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Coronavirus-related deaths in the US topped 45,000 with New York recording nearly half of all fatalities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 17,615, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the death toll jumped to 556 in India so far. The country is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, however, from today, selective relaxation will be given in non-containment area or regions that have successfully reduced the number of Covid-19 cases.

Construction, select industries/industrial establishments (both government and private), MNREGA works, etc are some of the activities that will be permitted. Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it would allow no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown.