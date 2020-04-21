Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 170,000 globally

Globally, more than 2.4 million people have been diagnosed with the virus while over 170,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 643,000 people have recovered.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the US exceed 41,000 with nearly half of all casualties in New York state, as protests against “stay at home” orders flared in a number of states.

France officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, and the pace of increase of fatalities sped up again after several days of slowing.

Italy reported its first drop in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February.

The civil protection service said 108,237 people were either being treated in hospital or were recovering at home after testing positive – down 20 from the total reported on Sunday.