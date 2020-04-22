Coronavirus: Govt bans delivery of newspapers and magazines

As the coronavirus cases continued to increase in the state, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to prohibit doorstep delivery of newspapers, magazines in Mumbai and Pune region but allowed it in other parts of state.

The development comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked the Maharashtra government to revisit its decision to prohibit the door-to- door delivery of newspapers and magazines during the ongoing lockdown period.

Writing a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the government’s decision will defeat the very purpose of printing newspapers.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it clear that newspapers are safe from coronavirus,” the former chief minister said, adding that newspapers must reach people in the time of proliferation of fake news.