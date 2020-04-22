Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India crosses 20,000

The total number of coronavirus-positive cases in India rose to 20,080 by Wednesday, with 645 of them dead, according to Worldometer. The Union cabinet will hold a meeting today at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the status of coronavirus outbreak in India is expected to be the primary agenda. At 5,218, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among Indian states. It is followed by Delhi (2,081), Gujarat (2,066), Rajasthan (1,576), Madhya Pradesh (1,540) and in Tamil Nadu (1,520).

Globally, 2,556,474 people have been infected and 177,604 have died so far, according to Worldometer. Countries hit with most number of cases are the US (804,194), Spain (204,178), Italy (183,957), France (156,495) and Germany (148,007). According to Bloomberg, human trials on a novel coronavirus vaccine will begin in the UK this week.