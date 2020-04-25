Bollywood actress flaunts her toned body in bikini: See pics

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela once again raised the heat on social media by sharing her bikini picutres. The actress has shared her bikini pictures on Instagram.

In the photograph Urvashi is seen striking a pose in a bottle green coloured bikini laying on a trunk of a tree.

“I AM MY OWN MUSE”, she captioned the photo.

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian film actress and model who appears in Bollywood films. Rautela was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016),Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti(2019)

When it comes to entertaining fans with scorching new videos and pictures on social media, actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is in a zone of her own. Keeping up her current form of one picture almost every day, Urvashi has posted a new snapshot that defines oomph all over again.

On Instagram, her latest ‘release’ is a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.