‘Union government has no clarity’, accuses Chief Minister; demands to extend lockdown till May 21

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has asked the union government to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 21. She said this after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers.

“From today’s meeting with Prime Minister the sense I got from what he had to say is that this lockdown would continue, but certain relaxations must be given,” adding green, orange and red zones have to be examined carefully to understand where it what can be relaxed. The state government is the implementing authorities. When we do good no one gives credit, but when something goes wrong then they will talk big”, she said.

“The Centre is making conflicting statements on lockdown. There is no clarity. We are in favour of lockdown. But the Centre on one hand emphasises on enforcement of the lockdown, and on other hand it issues order to open shops.If you open shops, how would you enforce lockdown? I think the Centre should come out with a clarification”, she added.

Mamata Banerjee was among five chief ministers who favoured that the nationwide lockdown be extended beyond May 3. She said the lockdown should be extended till May 3.