Government announced decision on domestic flight service

The suspension on the domestic flight service was extended in Pakistan. The suspension on domestic flight service was extended up to May 10. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Minister for Aviation announced this after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre.

Pakistan government has suspended international and domestic flights till April 30 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension of domestic flights was further extended till May 7. However, chartered and cargo flights continued to operate.

Earlier, Pakistan government has decided to ease the nationwide lockdown measures in the country. This decision has faced criticism as the number of coronavirus patients is still increasing in Pakistan.