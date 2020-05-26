2000 Taliban Prisoners awaiting release from jails

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the release of 2000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill measure for the ceasefire announced by the outfit on the Eid day.

As many as 5000 Taliban prisoners will get their release in the coming days following the deal signed by the US and Taliban at Doha. Afghan had earlier set free 1000 Taliban prisoners abiding by the deal, but suspended further release alleging a breach in the treaty.

The cease-fire announced unilaterally by the Taliban has raised hopes of peace in the battle-ravaged country.