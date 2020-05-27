Actress Vidya Balan unveils the first look poster of her first ever short film : Watch Here

Actress Vidya Balan has turned producer with her first short film, Natkhat. The actress shared the first look of her debut short film. She is not only producing the film, but will also be seen playing the lead role.

In the poster, Vidya can be seen in a desi look wearing a saree and lost in her thoughts, while a kid can be seen standing in front of her. The shooting of the film was completed last year.

Sharing the poster, Vidya Balan wrote, “Ek kahaani sunoge…? Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat (sic).”