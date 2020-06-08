DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19: State government imposes ‘ complete lockdown’ due to increase in coronavirus cases

Jun 8, 2020, 09:47 pm IST

Mizoram government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state till June 22 to control the spread of coronavirus. The decision was announced by  Chief Minister Zoramthanga after a meeting of ministers, association of doctors, churches, NGOs, local and village councils.

Mizoram on Monday reported 8 coronavirus cases, taking the tally from 1 to 42. The state government also decided to increase the quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 21 days.

All the patients who reported COVID-19 positive in the last seven days are aged between 21-30 and Delhi returnees. They have been placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state.

