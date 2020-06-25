HBD Karisma Kapoor : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Karisma Kapoor turns 46 on Thursday, June 25. The actress, who started her career in acting at the tender age of 16, has given memorable hits with actors – Govinda, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, and has also worked in trend-setting films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Fiza to name a few.

Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita

Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut at the age of 17 with Prem Qaidi in 1991

Karisma Kapoor dropped out of school after her sixth standard and started acting

Karisma Kapoor has appeared in over 50 films till date

Karisma Kapoor was said to be in a relationship with Ajay Devgan

Karisma Kapoor is number 1 queen of Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor acted in a TV series Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny in 2003

Karisma Kapoor won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress For Dil To Pagal Hai