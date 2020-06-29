Covid-19 Updates: 438 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

438 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain. This was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Health. The ministry also announced 5 deaths and 736 recoveries.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection in Bahrain has rised to 25,705.The death toll has reached at 83 . The total number of recoveries has reached at 20,517 .

7200 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests conducted in the country to 536,516.

At present, there are 5,105 active cases. Also, there are 74 COVID-19 cases receiving ICU treatment, of which 41 are in a critical condition.