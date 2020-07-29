Coronavirus : Two more Ministers test positive for COVID-19

Two more ministers from the Madhya Pradesh government, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and Minister of State for OBC Welfare Ramkhilawan Patel were found Covid positive on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, respectively. Silawat said he was completely asymptomatic but had chosen to get himself tested after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked all those who had come in contact with him to get tested.

Tulsi Silawat was the health minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet and is one of the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists who have crossed over to the BJP from the Congress.

Tulsi Silawat is the second minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet to test Covid positive while Ramkhilawan Patel is the third. On July 23, Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoria had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been admitted to Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal.