Covid-19 Updates: 227 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

227 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The health ministry in the country also announced 483 recoveries and 1 death.Of the new cases, 92 were among expatriate workers, 130 were contacts of active cases, and 5 were travel related.

The total number of infection has reached at 40,982 in Bahrain, while the total recoveries reached at 37,840. The death toll stood at 147.

As many as 4,326 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 31 . There are currently 41 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 71 cases receiving treatment. 2,954 cases are stable out of a total of 2995 active cases.