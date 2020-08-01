Covid-19 Updates: Death toll due to coronavirus reaches 153,000 in US

The total number of coronavirus infection has rised to 4,706,059 in US. US continues to be the most hitted state by the pandemic. On Friday around 69,000 cases recorded. 1,442 new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were also reported taking the total death toll to 156,752. The number of recoveries has reached at 2,327,791.

Health authorities in US has revealed that t hundreds of children contracted the coronavirus at a summer camp in the state of Georgia last month, adding to a growing body of evidence that minors are both susceptible to infection and vectors of transmission.