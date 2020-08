360 people recovered from coronavirus infection in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has also reported 239 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Total number of confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 60,999. Total recoveries has reached at 54,615. Death toll stood at 351.

More than 42,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country in the last 24 hours.