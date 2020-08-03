“China lied, people died”:Anti-China protests led by Bangladesh, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese people held in Canada: Video

Anti-China protests has been held in various parts of Canada on Saturday. The protests were led by Hong-Kong, Bangladesh, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese migrants.The protesters urged the global community to stand against Chinese oppression.

Protest against Chinese Communist Regime by Indian, Iranian, Vietnamese, Tibetan and Taiwanese Diaspora in Montreal. People from Hong Kong also participated. Slogans of ‘China Lied, People Died’, ‘COVID19 – Made in China’, ‘Ban Huawei Now’ & ‘Leave Hong Kong’ resonate in the air. pic.twitter.com/MfQHRAU8Ws — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 3, 2020

“India the greatest democracy on the face of the Earth. India the shining light to the world. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for setting an example to the world on how to confront evil China,”, said a protester. “We stand with people of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India. We stand with countries around the world which have been under Chinese oppression”, said another.

“China lied, people died,” “Covid-19 made-in-China,” “Ban Huawei Now” and “Free Hong Kong” slogans were raised at the protest site. The protesters also urged people not to buy Chinese products.