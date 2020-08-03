DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

“China lied, people died”:Anti-China protests led by Bangladesh, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese people held in Canada: Video

Aug 3, 2020, 03:35 pm IST

Anti-China protests has been held in various parts of Canada on Saturday. The protests were led by Hong-Kong, Bangladesh, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese migrants.The protesters urged the global community to stand against Chinese oppression.

“India the greatest democracy on the face of the Earth. India the shining light to the world. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for setting an example to the world on how to confront evil China,”, said a protester.   “We stand with people of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India. We stand with countries around the world which have been under Chinese oppression”, said another.

“China lied, people died,” “Covid-19 made-in-China,” “Ban Huawei Now” and “Free Hong Kong” slogans were raised at the protest site. The protesters also urged people not to buy Chinese products.

