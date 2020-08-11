BJP MP receives death threat from Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh : MP Sakshi Maharaj on Monday filed a written complaint to the police after receiving a call threatening to kill him and bomb his residence in Uttar Pradesh.

In his complaint to the Superintendent of Police of Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj has said he has received death threats from a Pakistani number (+923151225989) twice on Monday. The caller said that he would also bomb the BJP MP’s house. Sakshi Mahraj has filed a complaint against unknown person in Kotwali.

The BJP MP said that the caller said, “You have invited your death by helping police nab his friend Mohammad Ghaffar’. The caller also threatened to kill Sakshi Maharaj and his colleagues within ten days. The caller also said that his Mujahideens are monitoring Sakshi Maharaj for 24 hoursand the Mujahideens will kill him once they get the chance. The caller also told Sakshi Maharaj that his people are aware of the BJP MP’s movement.

The MP has also said in his complaint that the caller also named the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said indecent things about them. In his complaint, Sakshi Maharaj also mentioned that the caller also took the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while threatening him. The BJP MP added that the caller also talked about establishing Islamic rule in India by the name of Gajwa-e-Hind.

In his complaint, Sakshi Maharaj said that that he had received threats from many terrorist organizations in the past too. He also claimed that some people with radical ideology people and PFI members in Unnao have also threatened him in the past.