Coronavirus : Health Minister tests positive for COVID19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Garg requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

“On August 15, RTPCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.