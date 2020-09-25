Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has stroke. The earthquake has hit the Union territory of Leh-Ladakh region.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake hit at 4.27 pm on Friday. The epicentre of the quake was 129 kilometres northeast of Leh and it originated at the depth of 10 kilometres.

No loss of life or injury or damage to property has been reported so far.

This is the second earthquake to hit the region within this week. Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had hit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.