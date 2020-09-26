Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves to 82.14%

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The ministry informed that the recovery rate has improved and reached at 82.14%. India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.58%, which is one of the lowest globally.

85,362 new coronavirus cases had been reported in the country in the last 24 hours along with 1,089 deaths.

The total cases tally in India stands at 59,03,933. The overall recoveries climbed to 48,49,584. The number of active cases is 9,60,696. The death toll stand at 93,379.

More than 13,41,535 Covid tests have been conducted in the country . The total sample tested so far has reached over 7,02,69,975.