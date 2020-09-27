DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

“Refrain from acting on a political mandate to destabilize a democratically elected government,” : Chief Minister warns Governor

Sep 27, 2020, 11:24 am IST

The Chief Minister had warned the governor and asked him to ‘refrain from acting on a political mandate’. The CM made this warning in a letter written to Governor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wrote a 9-page letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as a reply to the criticism that he had rised. Earlier, Governor  had written to state  DGP, expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state.

“I was extremely upset, anguished and disillusioned on reading your captioned letter and the note addressed to the Director General of Police which was placed before me, as well as to see your Twitter post regarding the same,” Mamata Banerjee wrote in the letter.

“As per Article 163, you are mandated to act as per the aid and advice of your Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers which is the essence of our democracy. I am the elected representative of the people of West Bengal. I am thus writing to you to express my deep pain and anguish at the excessive and blatant attempt at usurpation of constitutional mandates and unwarranted excesses on your part,” she wrote.

