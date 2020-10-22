Bangladesh cricketer’s wedding photoshoot goes viral….

Bangladesh national women’s team cricketer, Sanjida Islam who married Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur, wore her dress, jewelry and carried a cricket bat as well for the photoshoot. Showcasing that her first love is the sport that is celebrated by millions in Bangladesh, Sanjida Islam posed with the cricket bat as she was wearing a traditional attire.

Sanjida Islam, has played 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is in her 8-year-long international career. Islam has scored 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20is with a solitary fifty in the shortest format of the game. She made her international debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2012 and last played for Bangladesh at this year’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne against Sri Lanka.