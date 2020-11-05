Indian expat won $1 million in the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw

Dubai: A Bahrain-based Indian expat has won $1 million at the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) draw. Sunil Kumarkathuria, 33, works as a salesperson for a private company in Manama, became the 342nd person to win the million dollars on Wednesday. He had purchased the ticket online on October 17. He is also the 170th Indian to win USD 1 million at the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw.

“I am a second-generation expat living here (in Bahrain). It has been almost 10-12 years since I visited Dubai. I will make a trip sometime,” Kathuria was quoted as saying by the report. When asked about the money he said that:- “It (money) will be put to good use. I want to do some charity, perhaps buy a home… Right now we are just excited with the win.” According to DDF organizers, Indian nationals make up the highest number of ticket buyers.